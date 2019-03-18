Several Injured in Mass Shooting in the Netherlands

Several people are injured after an apparent mass shooting in the Netherlands.
Authorities say a gunman opened fire inside a tram this morning.
According to eyewitnesses quoted in Dutch media, two gunmen shot down at least seven people, and then escaped on foot towards the town’s central train station.

Counter-terrorism officers have been called in and the suspect is reportedly still at large.

