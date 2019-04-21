Several Passengers Become Sick During Flight from Miami to Boston

An official with the Massachusetts Port Authority says 16 passengers on an American Airlines flight bound for Boston from Miami were taken to a hospital after the plane landed

Port Authority spokeswoman Samantha Decker says all of the passengers’ symptoms appeared to be mild, but had no information on a possible cause for the illnesses.

An American Airlines spokesman says the affected passengers were part of a student group, and added that no other passengers or crew members showed any symptoms.

The flight landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday morning.

