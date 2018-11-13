(Go straight to 5:05 to hear UFO transmissions or listen below)
Listen to the cockpit transmissions from several pilots flying over Ireland who all saw very bright lights and objects moving at a very high rate of speed.
UFO Over Ireland
They all wondered what it was. The tower transmission confirms that several pilots reported the same sighting of a possible UFO.
The incident occurred late last week when air traffic control in Ireland got a call from a British Airways pilot who claimed an object came up along side his aircraft before
vanishing at a very high rate of speed. Other pilots radioed the tower claiming they saw the same thing.
The Irish Aviation Authority continues to investigate.
Several Pilots Report Seeing UFO Over Ireland
(Go straight to 5:05 to hear UFO transmissions or listen below)