Several Pilots Report Seeing UFO Over Ireland

Listen to the cockpit transmissions from several pilots flying over Ireland who all saw very bright lights and objects moving at a very high rate of speed.

UFO Over Ireland

They all wondered what it was. The tower transmission confirms that several pilots reported the same sighting of a possible UFO.

The incident occurred late last week when air traffic control in Ireland got a call from a British Airways pilot who claimed an object came up along side his aircraft before

vanishing at a very high rate of speed. Other pilots radioed the tower claiming they saw the same thing.

The Irish Aviation Authority continues to investigate.