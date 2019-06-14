Several Port St. Lucie police evidence technicians arrested

Three evidence technicians from the Port St. Lucie Police department have been arrested after an investigation found that they have not been properly disposing of evidence.

According to the report, 43-year-old Thomas LaBelle Jr., 55-year-old Vernal Taylor, 58-year-old Jeffrey Hunter were arrested after the investigation found the three stole several items from evidence that were ordered to be destroyed or returned to the original owner and instead began selling the items or kept the items for personal use.

The items ranged from pellet guns,to magazines or firearms, to tools, sporting equipment, electric toothbrushes, razors, and other household items.

Surveillance video showed the three taking the items to the disposal area but instead of allowing the items to be disposed, they would return for them at a later time.

“I’m deeply disturbed,” said Chief John Bolduc at a news conference Friday morning. “This does violate the public trust in this organization.”

Chief Bolduc says the whole incident has caused them to reevaluate the way they do certain things at the station:

“This incident has caused us to reevaluate,” said Chief Bolduc. “Even though what we have is adequate, we’re going to beef it up so there’s no way this can happen again.”

Hunter is facing a grandtheft charge while LaBelle Jr. and Taylor are facing a grandtheft charge and organized scheme to defraud charges.