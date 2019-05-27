Severe Floods and Storms Target Central U.S. This Week

Fierce winds, rain and the possibility of tornadoes place areas of the central United States on alert after more than a week of extreme weather.

Oklahoma and other parts of the Midwest are still trying to recover from a deadly spring storm that resulted in more than 170 reported tornadoes. Evacuations are underway as the flooding is impacting areas including Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois.

Nine deaths have been reported so far due to the flooding. On Friday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Army Corps of Engineers continues to release 250,000 cubic feet of water per second from Keystone Dam into the Arkansas River.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced this evening they will increase the release rate from Keystone Dam, from 250,000 cubic feet per second to 275,000. Maps and information for preparation here: https://t.co/o9qilUPmZS pic.twitter.com/aOeeD3dDLX — G.T. Bynum (@gtbynum) May 26, 2019

Residents have been instructed to stay out of the water and adhere to traffic diversions. Parents have been reminded not to let their children play in floodwaters.