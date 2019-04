The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Collier, Glades, Henry, and Palm Beach Counties until 10:00 pm.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move West to East with wind gust up to 60 mph in these areas late this afternoon and into early evening. In Broward and Miami, wind guest are expected to be in the 40 to 50 mph range with thunderstorms appearing later this evening.

There is also a high risk of rip currents.

For more information click here.