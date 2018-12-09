Shakira Reportedly Facing Charges for Tax Fraud

A new report by Spanish newspaper, El Pais, claims that International pop singer, Shakira, is reportedly facing criminal tax fraud charges. The 41-year-old Colombian singer was under scrutiny in a recent probe launched to determine whether or not she neglected any tax paying duties during her time in Spain between the years 2011 and 2014. According to Spanish law, if a person spends a minimum of 183 days in Spain, they are considered a fiscal resident of the country and are required to pay taxes on their global income. If Shakira spent less time in the country, she would only have to pay the taxes on the money that she made while working within the country.

Shakira, who’s in a relationship with Spanish football player Gerard Pique, is believed to have spent more time in Spain than what’s noted in her tax report. The year-long investigation came to the conclusion that Shakira owes upwards of 14.5 million euros to the government. Shakira filed her taxes for those years as if she spent most of her time in the Bahamas instead of living with Gerard Pique in Barcelona. Shakira even gave birth to her first son in a Barcelona hospital in 2013.

Shakira’s defense team responded in a recent statement, “Shakira has at all times fulfilled her tax obligations and owes no money to the Spanish Treasury.” The statement went on to say, “As soon as she was made aware of the amount that according to the Tax Agency she owed, as a gesture of good faith, she made the payment in full, and, therefore, there are currently no monies owed.”