‘Shameless’ Steven Levy Dies at 58

Steve Levy, who you may also know as Steve Bean has passed away after his fight with nose cancer. Levy was diagnosed with Sino-Nasal Squamous Cell Carcinoma which is a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He had his nose removed and was given a prosthetic nose with the doctors giving him about a year to live.

“If you’re keeping track at home, I’ve now lost my nose, my tear ducts, my upper palate and gums, all but four of my teeth, my appetite, my right cheekbone, much of my right jawbone, much of my right cheek, my eyebrows and moustache (chemo), the feeling in my upper lip (surgery), most of the motor control of the right side of my face (surgery) and some hearing in each ear (chemo). I also lost about 40 pounds, and worst of all, I lost my sense of humor,” wrote Levy.

Steve appeared on Ray Donovan, Shameless, Days of Our Lives, Veronica Mars, Charmed and Married with Children. He leaves behind a wife, son and parents.