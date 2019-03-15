Shaq Tries to Not Make a Face While Eating Spicy Wings

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history, an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA, and a globally recognized DJ sensation bringing Shaq’s Fun House is to Miami Music Fest on March 29th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the Big Aristotle has his date with the wings of death—one he claims he only accepted because he thought Justin Timberlake was hosting. Along the way, Shaq discusses his history with Kobe Bryant, breaks down his record-breaking Walmart purchase, and joins Sean Evans in a high-stakes free-throw shooting contest.