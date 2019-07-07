Sheriff: 100 Dog Bites Likely Killed FL Man Taking Shortcut Home

A man in Highlands County, Florida, was likely killed by a pack of dogs that apparently bit him more than 100 times as he was taking a shortcut home, authorities say.

Melvin Olds Jr., 45, was found dead before noon Thursday in a wooded area near Lake Placid, according to a news release from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they have already captured six dogs in that area whose bite sizes match the wounds on Olds’ body. However, the dogs’ DNA needs to be compared with the DNA collected from Olds’ wounds in order to confirm whether those are definitely the dogs who killed him.

Autopsy determines man was likely killed by dog attack https://t.co/kXvPDBlgnV pic.twitter.com/e92Z9xachf — Highlands Co Sheriff (@HighCoSheriff) July 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Sheriff Paul Blackman is urging residents in that area to be cautious of stray dogs. He says, “While we may have the dogs that were responsible for this horrible tragedy, we won’t know for sure for a while. I want to encourage residents of Highway Park and the surrounding area to be on the lookout for any loose dogs, especially those that seem aggressive. We don’t want anyone else to be injured.”

Olds is survived by five children, and was a grandfather.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that nearly one in five people who are bitten by a dog require medical attention. The CDC recommends staying still and calm if an unfamiliar dog approaches.