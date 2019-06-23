Sheriff: Florida Man Threatens Co-workers, Strips Naked

A restaurant employee in the Florida Keys is in trouble for allegedly threatening co-workers with a fillet knife, before stripping naked and passing out.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were dispatched to Nichols Seafood restaurant on Conch Key just after 5 p.m. on Friday regarding an intoxicated and disorderly person.

When the deputies arrived, restaurant employees told them that 46-year-old Adianel Morales was drinking on the job, became belligerent and had been asked to leave.

They said he then spray-painted a security camera and damaged several others, resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.

At that point, Morales allegedly grabbed the fillet knife and used it to threaten other employees, who took it away from him.

Morales then stripped naked and began walking around the property, before passing out in the restaurant’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies found him asleep in the office. When they told him to get dressed, Morales cursed at the deputies and tried to slam the door.

When the deputies warned Morales that he would be tased if he refused to comply, he reached for an object, prompting one of the deputies to draw his gun. They say Morales then cooperated.

As deputies were trying to put him into a patrol car, Morales refused by kicking them, and said that he wished for “death by cop.”

He was tased and placed in the back seat, where he started beating his head against the partition, forcing the deputies to place him in a restraint chair.

Morales is charged with disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief, resisting with violence, and battery on law enforcement officers.

He remains in jail on $45,000 bond.