Sheriff Intervenes After 140 People Skip Jury Duty

A sheriff in Georgia recently got involved in the legal system in a different way.

According to Sheriff Larry Dean, about three-fourths of the people who were summoned for jury duty in his county did not show up to serve last week.

A television station in Laurens County, Georgia, reports that only 60 out of 200 people who were mailed subpoenas responded.

The unexpectedly low turnout resulted in deputies calling the no-shows last Tuesday. The sheriff also used his department’s Facebook page to warn people that a judge could have absent prospective jurors arrested.

Dean says that enough people answered those calls to make up four juries. The excuse many of them gave was simply that they were busy.

The sheriff adds that none of those who initially failed to answer the jury summons were arrested.