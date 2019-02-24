Sheriff: No Survivors Likely in Cargo Plane Crash from Miami

A sheriff’s official in Texas says the three people who were aboard a Boeing 767 cargo jetliner that crashed Saturday into the bay near Houston, Texas after taking off from Miami likely did not survive.

According to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, the scene was “total devastation,” and “It’s probably a crash that nobody would survive.” He later told the Houston Chronicle that police had found human remains at the crash site, and that investigators have recovered plane parts and other items.

Witnesses say the twin-engine plane “went in nose first” and left a debris field about three-quarters of a mile long. It descended suddenly from 6,525 feet to 3,025 feet in 30 seconds, according to tracking data on FlightAware.com.

Atlas Air, which was operating the flight for Amazon, issued a statement. It reads, “Our main priority at this time is caring for those affected and we will ensure we do all we can to support them now and in the days and weeks to come.”

In addition, Dave Clark, who served as senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support.”

The plane departed from Miami and was due to land at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston just minutes after the crash occurred.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Lynn Lunsford said the FAA issued an alert after air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane, which was assigned Flight# 3591, when it was supposed to be located about 30 miles southeast of the airport.

Trinity Bay is located just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

FAA investigators are at the scene, and authorities from the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.