Shocking: Simon Yam stabbed on stage in China

Actor Simon Yam, best known for his role in Tomb Raider, was stabbed Saturday in China.

The Hong Kong-based actor was on stage Saturday for the opening of a new store in the southern province of China.

In a video, you can see the man walk up and stab Yam in the stomach and slashing him. Yam runs and tries to avoid more puncture wounds while security finally wrestles the aggressor to the ground.

The 64-year old is recovering in the hospital with only minor wounds.

The assailant has not publicly stated as to why he stabbed Yam.