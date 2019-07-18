Short-Term Fix Restores Water to Much of Ft. Lauderdale; Boil Water Advisory Remains

There is some good news for those in and around Fort Lauderdale.

City officials announced Thursday afternoon that they have implemented a temporary fix that has already restored water to much of the city, following a city-wide outage that started earlier in the week.

They originally shut the water off Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. to make emergency repairs to a major water main.

That affected 220,000 customers and caused the city to issue a state of emergency.

However, city commissioner Ben Sorensen explains that even those who have had their water restored need to continue boiling water before consuming it, until a long-term solution is implemented. He adds, “We continue to work on a long-term resolution. It is very possible we will again lose water service as we make continued long-term repairs.”

According to Sorensen, it was Florida Communication Concepts, a private contractor that was repairing electric lines for FPL, which cut a 6-inch hole in a 42-inch concrete water line that goes to the Fiveash water treatment facility near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The city ended up shutting off the water supply from the well fields to repair the line.

Florida Communication Concepts has already been cited and issued a notice to appear in an enforcement action.

If you still have water pressure and/or your water service has been temporarily restored, please continue to boil water until further notice.https://t.co/DjBsgjAUcr pic.twitter.com/ENFP6Ufn9L — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) July 18, 2019

Sorensen says, “Crews responded immediately to assess the situation and worked through the night attempting to shut down the valves that control the water flow in order to activate a bypass line. While the work was taking place, the damaged pipe collapsed, necessitating that the water flow from the wells be shut off. We are working on three solutions simultaneously.”

On Thursday afternoon, crews were still working on shutting down large valves, each of which takes about 700 turns to shut off, in order to try to activate the bypass line and get water flowing back into the Fiveash plant.

Sorensen adds that a replacement pipe was found in Miami-Dade County. A crew flying in from out of state will attempt to put a line stop on the damaged line that will also allow a bypass to be activated.

Here is a map of the impacted areas with no water service. Please go to the City's website for the latest updates: https://t.co/IOEB4X39EL I will continue to provide updates here, too. pic.twitter.com/M3w2Y73Ds0 — Ben Sorensen (@BenSorensen) July 18, 2019

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis says service could be fully restored by Thursday night or Friday morning, although others in the Public Works Department say it most likely will not be restored until late Friday afternoon or evening.

According to city officials, other affected cities and areas include: Port Everglades, Oakland Park, Davie, Lauderdale By-the-Sea, Sea Ranch Lakes, Tamarac, and Wilton Manors.

All Broward Health hospitals and urgent care centers remain open.

In addition, DaVita is still offering dialysis treatment at all six locations, which serve 403 patients, in the affected area. Those in need of dialysis care are asked to call DaVita Guest Services at (800) 400-8331.

Meanwhile, water is being brought in from other communities.

There are three bottled water locations set up in the city:

Beach Community Center, 3351 NE 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Riverland Park, 555 SW 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

People with questions can call the City of Fort Lauderdale’s 24-Hour Neighbor Service Center at (954) 828-8000.

CLOSURES

The following events and venues have been closed, canceled, or put on hold:

Broward Center

Broward County Courthouse

LA Fitness and Whole Foods on Federal Highway near Oakland Park Boulevard

Galleria Mall

Broward County Convention Center, host to the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships

Main Library

African American Research Library and Cultural Center

Riverside Hotel in Las Olas