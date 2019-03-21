Should Robert Kraft Be Invited to White House for Super Bowl Celebration with Prostitution Charges Pending?

Despite facing two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution here in South Florida, New England Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft might still be going to the White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory.

The visit might happen before Kraft appears in court in Palm Beach County at the end of the month.

President Trump and Kraft are friends, and Trump has publicly defended Kraft.

Some White House staffers have expressed concern that it might not be a good look to have someone facing these kind of charges honored in a photo op,

but it’s likely he’ll be invited anyway.

It appears Kraft will not accept a plea deal offered to him by Florida prosecutors.

Kraft is accused of soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter day spa in January.

Prosecutors offered to drop misdemeanor charges against Kraft and 24 other men in exchange for fines and the admission of guilt.

A source familiar with the case told ESPN that the deal is a non-starter for Kraft and he won’t take it.

Kraft is set to be arraigned March 28th.