Shutdown May Affect your IRS Tax Refund

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown is also affecting workers at the IRS so they may take your money but not give you a refund.

According to local tax expert, Lawrence Levy, if the government remains shutdown until the end of the month, it could effect your tax refund.

But for now Lawrence Levy / from Levy & Associates – in Delray Beach says the shutdown only really affects people with a tax problem.

