Significant weather advisory issued for Northeastern Palm Beach County

A significant weather advisory has been issued for parts of Palm Beach County until 3:30 pm.

At 2:40 pm, meteorologists with National Weather Service were tracking strong thunderstorms moving northeast at 35 mph along a line extending from Palm Beach Gardens to Atlantis. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and funnel clouds possible with these storms.

Affected areas are as follows:

West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Tequesta, Juno Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill, and Cloud Lake.