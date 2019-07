Simona Halep outplayed Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Halep won 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court over Williams making history as the first Romanian in to win the competition.

The victory stopped Williams’s bid for an incredible 24th major victory and is the third major final defeat in 12 months for the 37-year-old.

Both tennis stars are expected to compete next at the US Open.

Local 15-year-old tennis player Coco Gauff will also compete at the US open.

Related content: