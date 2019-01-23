Singer Chris Brown Released After Arrest Suspicion Of Rape in Paris

Singer Chris Brown is no longer in police custody after being arrested in France on suspicion of rape.

People walk past the Crystal Club in Paris, Tuesday Jan.22, 2019. U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials said Tuesday. The woman who filed the complaint said she met Brown and his friends at the club Le Crystal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

TMZ reports that Brown is free to leave France after being released on his recognizance.
Paris prosecutors say the case in still under investigation.

Brown appeared to address the allegations on Instagram, with a post claiming the woman who made the accusations is lying.
He called it false and said “for my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals.”

Two French police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people were arrested in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

The officials say one of the other suspects detained was Brown’s bodyguard.

A 24-year-old woman is alleging she was raped at Brown’s hotel room on January 15th.

Brown’s publicists at Sony Music have not commented.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

He attacked her in a car and left her face bloodied and bruised.

In this Feb. 12, 2012 photo, Chris Brown accepts the award for best R&B album for “F.A.M.E.” during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Two songs featuring Brown and Rhianna hit the Internet on Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. Brown is singing on the remix of Rihanna’s track “Birthday Cake,” and she’s on the remix of his upbeat tune “Turn Up the Music.” (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

He completed probation in that case in 2015.

