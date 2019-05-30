Singer R. Kelly Faces New Sex-Related Charges

R&B singer R. Kelly has some new legal problems.

Prosecutors charged him on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts. Some of the charges carry maximum sentences of 30 years behind bars, making them the most serious accusations against him.

Sources say the Grammy award-winning singer is now facing four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.

Kelly is already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women from several years ago. Three of those women were minors when the alleged abuse happened.

The additional charges apparently pertain to one victim, who is identified in the court filing with the initials “J.P.” It is unclear at this time whether she is the same person as a previous accuser who was also identified with those initials in court documents.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the original charges. He also denied any wrongdoing following his arrest last February.

The singer’s defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, told reporters that the new accusations are “from years ago.”