Six priests named in Catholic Diocese search warrants

Six priests are listed on search warrants connected with police raids at multiple Dallas Catholic Diocese offices.

A police spokesperson says Wednesday’s raids are connected with sex abuse allegations against Father Edmundo Paredes but declined to release the names of the other priests.

Police say the new allegations against the priests were made after the case against Paredes was made public. No arrests have been made.

The Catholic Diocese says they are cooperating despite today’s raids, while police say the raids were wholly appropriate.