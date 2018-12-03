Six Rings, One Proposal

Dennis Brown II thought it would be nice to let his girlfriend pick out her ring, so he bought six rings and proposed! The former athlete and model bought all different types of rings, including different stones and settings and let Atara Dallas pick her favorite. Dennis hired an event planner, photographer, florist and stylist to make sure everything went as planned. He even wrote a heartfelt letter, which was printed on a banner that was hung behind the couple, where his future wife opted for the teardrop engagement ring. Congrats to the happy couple!