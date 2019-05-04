Slain UNCC hero Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors

Slain University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) student and ROTC Cadet Riley Howell will be buried with full military honors, according to officials of Wells Funeral Homes.

The 21-year-old died after tackling the suspected gunman who opened fire at the school, late Tuesday.

Police say Howell disarmed accused shooter 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell and by doing so saved lives.

According to funeral home officials, the memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, in the Stuart Auditorium at Lake Junaluska.

Howell’s family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Wells Events & Reception Center, WFH officials said.

A petition asking the White House to give Howell a military funeral was filed Wednesday, a day after the shooting.

As of Saturday afternoon, the petition reportedly has over 69,000 signatures, with a goal of 100,000.

“Riley was an ROTC cadet and would have served his country. Instead, he died saving the lives of his classmates,” the petition reads. “For his heroism, we ask the Riley be given a burial with full military honors.”

19-year-old Ellis Parlier was also killed in the attack and four others identified as Drew Pescaro, 19; Sean Dehart, 20; Rami Alramadhan, 20; and Emily Houpt, 23, were injured.

