Small plane bound for Ft Lauderdale crashes off coast of FL, Pilot missing

The U.S. Coastguard is currently searching for a missing pilot as an investigation into how a small plane heading for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport crashed, off the coast of Florida.

The Federal Aviation of Administration says a Cessna Citation V went down Friday evening around 6 p.m. 310 miles east of Fort Lauderdale.

It is believed only the pilot was on board the flight that started at St. Louis Regional Airport.

According to the FAA, air traffic controllers lost communication with the pilot for over an hour before the plane crashed.

FAA air traffic controllers then tracked the flight on radar during that time.U.S. Air Force F-15s reportedly intercepted the plane shortly before it went down.

Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that the plane went down after confronted by fighter jets.

It is unclear at this time how the plane crashed or if the pilot is alive.

This story is developing.