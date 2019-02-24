Small Plane Crashes Into Florida Home, Killing Flight Instructor

A 17-year-old girl is alive and talking after a plane crashed through the roof of her bedroom and pinned her against a wall, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This was a day of miracles,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference.

The plane crashed into the Winter Haven home around 1 p.m. on Saturday with the mother, brother and the teenage girl inside.

There were two people on board, a pilot and a trainee student, the pilot didn’t make it.

The pilot, 64-year-old James Wagner of Lakeland, died, but the trainee, 33-year-old Timothy Sheehy of Montana, walked away with only minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Judd said the two men were trying to simulate engine failure during the training flight. It’s unknown who was flying the plane when the crash happened.

The 17-year-old girl who was in a bedroom the plane crashed through was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

“Not only was she in the bedroom that the plane crashed into, but she was pinned and entrapped in the bedroom,” Judd said.

The teenager’s brother, who was in a neighboring room, tried unsuccessfully to free his sister. She was later freed by Winter Haven firefighters.

The mother of the teenager was also in the home at the time, and three children were playing in the driveway. They were not injured.

At this time, the plane is still stuck in the home and is leaking fuel, according to Judd. Firefighters will stay on scene until the plane is removed.

NTSB and the FAA will investigate the crash, Judd said.