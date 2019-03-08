Small Plane Crashes Into Lake Okeechobee

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and sheriffs responded to a downed plane in Lake Okeechobee Friday afternoon just north of Pahokee Airport.
Witnesses reported the plane was in the water about 400 yards from shore and an individual was spotted swimming away from the wreckage
Divers are on the scene searching for the person seen earlier.
This is a developing story
PBSO received information that a small airplane went down just north of Pahokee airport (400 yards from shore). One individual was observed swimming away from the airplane, however, has not been located. @PBCFR divers are currently searching the waterway. pic.twitter.com/2BSxevOyr6
— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 8, 2019