Small Plane Crashes Into Lake Okeechobee

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and sheriffs responded to a downed plane in Lake Okeechobee Friday afternoon just north of Pahokee Airport.

Witnesses reported the plane was in the water about 400 yards from shore and an individual was spotted swimming away from the wreckage

Divers are on the scene searching for the person seen earlier.

This is a developing story

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Update: Suspect who Opened Fire on Authorities Taken into Custody Authorities Search for Robbery Suspect who Opened Fire on Them University of Miami Student Reportedly Used Stolen Credit Cards to Pay Tuition Trump Takes Photo with Woman who Founded Robert Kraft’s Favorite Jupiter Day Spa Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Jailed For Refusing To Testify Trump Calls Dems the Anti-Israel and Anti-Jewish Party
Comments