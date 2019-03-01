Small Plane Crashes into Side of Fort Lauderdale Condo

At least one person is dead after a small banner plane crashed into a condominium building located at 3015 N. Ocean near Oakland Park Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

It appears the bright yellow plane flew right into the side of the building and then fell onto the roof of the condo’s parking garage and pool deck.

At least one person, possibly the pilot, is dead as a yellow tarp could be seen covering what appears to be a body next to the downed plane.

A hole can be seen in the side of the building where the plane made impact.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but firefighters say nobody on the ground or in the building was hurt.

The fuselage of the bright yellow plane came to rest on top of a pool deck that’s under renovation.

The plane is owned by Aerial Banners, Incorporated.

It took off from the North Perry Airport to fly advertising banners above South Florida beaches.

An FAA spokesperson says their investigation is just getting underway.