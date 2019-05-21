Small plane makes Emergency landing in Miami-dade

Authorities in Miami-dade are reporting that a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of a highway.

The incident occurred in a turning lane on Krome Avenue near U.S. Highway 27.

There has been no word on what caused the emergency landing, however, authorities are reporting that both the pilot and the passenger seem to have no injuries.

Officials also reported that the plane is a Piper PA-28 and is registered to a Terry Cress of Hollywood, Florida.

No other details were immediately available.