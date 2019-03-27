Smollett May Still Face Federal Jail Time

Chicago prosecutors have dismissed charges against Jussie Smollett, but the Empire actor remains under FBI and Postal Service Investigation.
The charges that Smollett faked a hate crime against himself by hiring two men to attack him have been dropped but the probe continues into a threatening letter Smollett received at the Empire office in Chicago.

The letter was filled with slurs and death threats with Trump slogan MAGA written across the envelope.

The federal investigation is looking into whether Smollett sent the letter to himself.

