SNL Does the Right Thing

Pete Davidson apologized, in person, to Lt. Cmdr. Dan Crenshaw during “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update” segment, one week after joking about the candidate’s eye patch and war injury.

A week after Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson poked fun at a Texas congressional candidate who lost his eye in combat, the veteran came on the show this week to show there are no hard feelings. Crenshaw appeared Saturday on the show’s Weekend Update segment to make fun of pictures of Davidson.

After the apology Crenshaw’s phone rang with an Ariana Grande ring tone.
Grande who had just broken up with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
GOP Crenshaw won Texas’s 2nd congressional district election.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gov. Scott, Sen Bill Nelson let Lawsuits Fly Gov. Scott Intends to File Three Lawsuits Against Broward and Palm Beach SOE as Recounts Continue Should We be Concerned About Florida Ballot Recount? Deadliest Wildfires in California History Still Raging Accused Mass Murderer Nikolas Cruz Allowed to Register to Vote While in Jail The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/12/18
Comments