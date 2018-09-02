Snorkeler Dies After Rescue Workers Pull Her from the Ocean

According to Fort Lauderdale police, a 21-year-old woman died on Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the ocean.

The woman was on an excursion, snorkeling off the coast of Fort Lauderdale with a commercial dive boat operation. She was missing when the headcount of the snorkelers was done. Shortly after, a towboat found the woman unresponsive in the water. She was brought to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died. Her name has not yet been released.

