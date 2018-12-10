Snow Storm Slams Southeast as South Florida Cools Off

A major winter storm is dumping huge amounts of snow across the Southeast.

More than two thousand flights have been canceled and 300-thousand people are without power in the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says at least two people are dead after a years worth of snowfall fell in parts of the state.

Cooper says the snow and ice may not go away as quickly it came and the state of emergency is still in effect.

The storm also brought two-feet of snow to Whitetop, Virginia and double-digit totals were reported in South Carolina, Tennessee and even Texas.

More than 276,000 still without power after massive winter storm slams Southeast. https://t.co/UigyDg42zG pic.twitter.com/AMIpMLl9eg — ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2018

Meanwhile, here in South Florida, northwest winds behind a cold front will plunge our temperatures lower once again…but no snow is expected.

Monday morning wake up temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s on the Treasure Coast to the lower to mid 60s in Palm Beach County.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning bundle up! Temperatures all local areas will be in the chilly 40s for lows.