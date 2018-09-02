Social Media Defends ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After He’s Seen Bagging Groceries

It’s almost Labor Day, a Holiday meant to honor the labor movement and to commemorate the working people’s contribution to the country. However, over the weekend, one particular worker seemed to attract the Internet’s attention–former Cosby show star, Geoffrey Owens. Owens is most known for playing the role of Elvin Tibideaux on the long-running sitcom.

On Saturday, a woman named Karma Lawrence spotted the actor who was simply trying to earn a living at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s. Lawrence went to a media outlet and shared her photo, stating, “It made me feel really bad. I was like, “Wow, all those years of doing the show and you ended up as a cashier.”

Social media users, including celebrities, quickly came to Owens’ defense.

According to his site, geoffreyowens.com Owens, a graduate of Yale, also teaches acting lessons. It seems this is the perfect lesson that no matter who you are, bills will always need to get paid. And an honest living is just that, an honest living. Happy Labor Day weekend folks!

 

