Soggy Weather Will Stick Around Through Mid-week

Grab that umbrella and keep it handy for a while!

According to our news partner CBS12, showers and storms will continue for our region through Father’s Day and beyond.

Light southeast winds across much of the state will continue to bring us tropical moisture through the early evening, with a 60 percent chance of coverage.

If you are taking the boat out today, you can expect seas from 1 to 2 feet, with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, and higher around thunderstorms.

We’ll start drying out during the overnight hours.

Rain chances will stand at around 70 percent to start the workweek, and will decrease starting on Wednesday, when we will see a 50 percent chance of rain, dropping to 30 percent for Thursday.