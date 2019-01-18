Soldier from Boynton Beach among Four US Troops Killed in Syria

(Photo Jonathan R. Farmer U.S. Army, courtesy Pentagon)

A soldier from Boynton Beach has been identified as one of the four Americans soldiers killed earlier this week in an explosion in Syria.

According to DOD, Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach was among those killed Wednesday in Manbij, Syria, from a suicide improvised explosive device.

ISIS says one of its members wearing a suicide vest blew himself up killing four US Troops and injuring three.

DOD identifies the dead soldiers as:

* Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Farmer was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

* Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York. Kent was assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

* DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri. Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.