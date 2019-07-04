Some Taco Bell Locations Facing Tortilla Shortages

Taco Bell apparently has a tortilla problem.

The chain is reporting that some of its 7,000 U.S. restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages of tortillas, and that the company is “working diligently to replenish the supply.” The tortillas are used for quesadillas and burritos.

The statement, which did not state how many locations are affected, continues, “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause.”

Some frustrated guests are taking to social media to complain about the limited menu.

One user tweeted, “How do you open @tacobell and not have tortillas!?!? Wow,” while another provided some advice to the competition: “Hey @Wendys I heard @tacobell is out of tortillas… please don’t let this happen to the spicy nuggets when they come back. #KThanks”

In response, Taco Bell has been encouraging customers in affected areas to order menu items that are not made with tortillas, such as the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

It is unknown at this time whether any locations in our area are affected.