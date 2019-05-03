Son stabs mom while she slept

Officials in Royal Palm Beach have arrested a 30-year-old man after he reportedly stabbed his mother while she slept.

The incident occurred 3 a.m. Friday at the Saratoga Lakes development near Okeechobee Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

According to the report, Ryan Guenot told investigators that he stabbed his mother after a night out.

Guenot reported that he fell asleep then suddenly woke up and stabbed her.

The mother was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

No other details were released about the incident.

Guenot is expected to appear in court Saturday morning on attempted murder charges.