South Florida boy dies of starvation after being chained to towel rack

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy from Monroe County, Florida was pronounced dead at an out of state hospital.

Eduardo Posso had been chained to a towel bar at an Indiana motel, according to court documents.

Officials say the cause of death was ruled to be complications from starvation and malnourishment as well as the absence of medical attention.

Eduardo was supposed to be living in Florida with his sister, father, and stepmother and attending school, but instead, he died at an Indiana hospital on May 24th after showing signs of prolonged abuse.

The boy’s mother told CNN she had no idea that her son left the state of Florida when police arrived at her home last week.

Police have arrested the boy’s father Luis Posso, 32, and stepmother, Dayana Medina-Flores, 25, in connection to his death.

Posso and Flores are charged with murder, negligence, criminal confinement, and battery to a minor.

As of last week, both Posso and Medina-Flores are being held in the Monroe County Correction Center on a $500,000 bond each, according to police.