South Florida Congressman Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. announced Monday that he was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement, the South Florida Congressman reported that he is currently seeking treatment for the disease at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center:

“I was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and in the midst of this traumatizing news, I found myself wondering not only if I would survive this disease, but also if it would impact my ability to perform my duties,” Hastings said in a statement. “Now that I have begun treatment, I feel hopeful about survival and about my ability to continue serving my constituents of Florida’s 20th congressional district and the nation.”

Though he is concerned about the diagnoses, Hastings says he is hopeful about his situation:

“I have been convinced that this is a battle worth fighting, and my life is defined by fighting battles worth fighting,” Hastings said. “Should it become clear that this cancer which has invaded my body cannot be defeated, I will tell you so.”

He was first elected to Congress in 1992. Much of his district covers Broward and Palm Beach Counties.