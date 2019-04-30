South Florida crash leaves sisters ages 2,5 dead

Two sisters ages 2 and 5 are dead following a two-car crash on I-95 in Deerfield Beach on Sunday.

Akeena Bennett and Keanna Bennett were on their way to a church service with their godmother. Rashida Raby, of Deerfield Beach, when the crash occurred, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The girls’ parents were at a wedding in New York, the newspaper said.

Akeena,2, died Sunday, and Keanna Bennett,5, who was on life support died Monday as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Monday the sisters’ parents confirmed the news in a post to a GoFundMe page created in their honor.

Under a picture of the smiling sisters in matching dresses, they wrote: “Our Children are gone. We are totally broken.”

Neither child was in a car seat, and it remains unclear whether either child was wearing a seat belt, according to The Florida Highway Patrol.

The adults involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time what led to the accident.