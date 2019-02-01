South Florida Inundated with Heavy Rain

South Florida is being hit by some heavy showers moving from the east toward the coastline. The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Weather Statement. Also watch for flooding in low lying.

As the rain continues, be careful driving through the ponding puddles on the highway. You can hydroplane in less than an inch of water.

Here is the forecast from our partners at CBS12:

Scattered showers will continue through early Friday morning with wake up temps in the mid 60s near the coast and upper 50s inland.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid 70s and a 40% chance of showers.

Moisture begins to creep back in as a warm front lifts north and a disturbance approaches from the west. A lesser 30% – 40% chance of scattered showers continues through the weekend.

Onshore winds will gust to more than 20 mph through Saturday. This will increase our seas and bring a high rip current risk.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gov. DeSantis’ Largest Florida Budget in History Totaling More than $91 Billion Pompeo: U.S. Withdrawing From Russia Nuclear Treaty Feb 2 The Very Best Places to Watch Super Bowl 53 in South Florida Trump Heading to Palm Beach Friday The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/1/19 US border officials in Arizona make biggest fentanyl seizure in history
Comments