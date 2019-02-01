South Florida Inundated with Heavy Rain

South Florida is being hit by some heavy showers moving from the east toward the coastline. The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Weather Statement. Also watch for flooding in low lying.

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for portions of the #SoFla waters through 9:30 am est. #NWSMiami #Miami pic.twitter.com/rRoQXGuVpJ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 1, 2019

As the rain continues, be careful driving through the ponding puddles on the highway. You can hydroplane in less than an inch of water.

01/31 : A Flood Advisory has been issued for East Central Palm Beach County in SE Florida until 915 PM EST. Heavy rain lingering in this area will cause minor flooding. One inch to one and a half inches of rain have already fallen. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. #flwx pic.twitter.com/1bbq4RFEla — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 1, 2019

Here is the forecast from our partners at CBS12:

Scattered showers will continue through early Friday morning with wake up temps in the mid 60s near the coast and upper 50s inland.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid 70s and a 40% chance of showers.

Moisture begins to creep back in as a warm front lifts north and a disturbance approaches from the west. A lesser 30% – 40% chance of scattered showers continues through the weekend.

Onshore winds will gust to more than 20 mph through Saturday. This will increase our seas and bring a high rip current risk.