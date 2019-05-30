South Florida Lawmaker Introducing Pro-Choice Bill

A South Florida lawmaker is looking to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel is reportedly introducing the federal Women’s Health Protection Act.

The move comes after Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and other states have passed bills placing restrictions on abortions.

Frankel says the decision to bring a child into the world is personal and should be made by the woman and those around her who she trusts, not a politician.

Since 2010, more than 400 laws have been passed across the country chipping away at the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe V. Wade.

No other information is available at this time.