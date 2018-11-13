South Florida Man Blames Meds for Killing Rampage

A South Florida man claims side effects from his prescription medications made him kill his mother and grandmother.

Police say 48-year-old Marc Michael Mamert went to a hospital emergency room on Saturday, telling the staff he “did something bad.”

An arrest report says he told hospital staff that he thought he had killed his family and that his prescription medication had caused him to do it.

Authorities checking his address found the body of one victim with multiple stab wounds and another body with blunt force trauma to the head.

They were later identified as Mamert’s mother and grandmother and he was arrested Sunday on two counts of first-degree murder.