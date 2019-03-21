South Florida massage parlor founder breaks silence, denies allegations

The former owner of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and Massage in Jupiter, Cindy Yang, broke her silence about the ongoing scandal on Wednesday.

Yang sat down for an interview with CBS12 where she denied all of the allegations against her.

She vehemently denied the allegations which include involvement in the spa’s prostitution ring, selling access to President Trump and spying for China.

Democrats requested an investigation into Yang after images of herself and President Donald Trump surfaced.

Yang told CBS12 that she hadn’t known about the spa’s activity following selling it several years ago.

Furthermore, she addressed rumors of a friendship with President Donald Trump where she told CBS12 she only knew the president from taking a picture with him and that there is “no relationship.”

