South Florida reporter detained in Venezuela

Cody Weddle who is a reporter for the South Florida news station Local 10 has been detained by government officials in Venezuela and is currently in custody.

Weddle’s home in Caracas was the target of an early morning raid by authorities on Wednesday.

Carlos Camacho, Weddle’s assistant, was also taken into custody.

Weddle’s housekeeper is quoted in foreign stories saying he was taken into custody with his passport, other documents, money, and a large suitcase.

Local 10 says they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to contact the 29-year-old.

Local 10 also says that his last contact with station employees was Tuesday afternoon.

“We are working through various channels to get as much information as we can and to see that Cody is released,” said WPLG President & CEO E. R. Bert Medina. “Cody has been dedicated and committed to telling the story in Venezuela to our viewers here in South Florida. The arrest of a journalist doing his job is outrageous and unacceptable.”

Weddle’s last on-air report Monday focused on the return of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the country.

In his most recent tweet, Weddle wrote Guaidó’s homecoming was “triumphant,” but that a path forward for the leader remained uncertain.

The State Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon demanding his release through the Twitter account of Assistant Secretary Kimberly Breier.

.@StateDept is aware of and deeply concerned with reports that another U.S. journalist has been detained in #Venezuela by #Maduro, who prefers to stifle the truth rather than face it. Being a journalist is not a crime. We demand the journalist’s immediate release, unharmed. — Kimberly Breier (@WHAAsstSecty) March 6, 2019

The freelance journalist’s mother, Sherry Weddle, told Local 10 she has not yet heard from her son following his detainment, Wednesday morning.

Officials at the U.S. Embassy said they have reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are waiting to hear back, according to Sherry Weddle.

She said she last saw her son in September and last spoke to him Tuesday night via Facebook messenger.

This story is developing.