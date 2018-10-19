South Florida Still in Consideration for Amazon HQ2

Looks like Amazon still hasn’t made up its mind about a city for that second headquarters but the company has returned to some cities including Miami according to the Wall Street Journal Friday.
Back in January, Amazon announced the 20 finalists still in the running for its massive HQ2 project, and over the past couple of months, reps for the company are said to have showed renewed interest in Newark, Chicago, New York City, as well as Miami and the DC metro area.

But what about smaller cities such as Indianapolis, Columbus, and Pittsburgh, for whom landing 50-thousand jobs and $5 billion investment could mean real change?

According to those familiar with the search, they’re still waiting for a second visit. Amazon has promised an announcement by the end of the year we will see if the Magic City can work its magic.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Polio-Like Disease Spreads To Florida The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/19/18 We Got a Winner! West Palm Store Sells Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Child rapper who appeared on ‘Ellen’ charged with disorderly conduct Abducted child found in FL Antibiotic-resistant salmonella confirmed in FL
Comments