South Florida Woman Stabbed to Death Jogging in D.C.

A 35-year-old woman from South Florida was stabbed to death Tuesday night while jogging in Washington D.C.
Newly engaged Wendy Martinez was from Greenacres and graduated from Lake Worth High School in 2001.

“She was a member of the student government and she was always so kind to the underclassmen, and wanted to help those who needed it,” a former classmate from Lake Worth High School said. “She led the way for some, but looked up to by all.”

Martinez graduated from Georgetown University and worked as the Chief of Staff at the D.C.-based company FiscalNote, according to LinkedIn. Photos from her family reveal she recently got engaged to her fiancée.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy,” the Martinez family said in a statement. “Wendy Katrina Martinez was the light of our lives.”

FiscalNote issued this statement on Twitter:

Witnesses say Martinez stopped running and was waiting to cross an intersection when she was stabbed in the neck.
Neighbors said a few witnesses rushed to help her and were able to carry her into a nearby restaurant, where they tried to administer first aid.

Authorities now say they are looking for one single suspect, described as wearing a long-sleeved mustard-colored shirt coming down to his thighs, with dark colored sweatpants.

The post South Florida Woman Stabbed to Death Jogging in D.C. appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/20/18 Heartwarming: President Trump hugs North Carolina boy Palm Beach Gardens robbery leaves grandfather dead, killer at large Kidnapper of Elizabeth Smart released from prison Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ murder pleads not guilty Four injured including the suspect in Wisconsin shooting
Comments