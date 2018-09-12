South Florida’s Response to Hurricane Florence

Floridians know what to expect from a category 4 hurricane…we’ve been through plenty of them.

So, the best first responders and FPL linemen from South Florida are on their way up to the Carolinas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Utility workers from Florida are heading to the Carolinas to help get the power back on after Hurricane Florence passes through.

Florida Power & Light is sending more than 500 workers, many of whom took part in restoration efforts last year following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Spokeswoman Florencia Olivera says FPL is happy to return the favor after lineworkers from more than 30 states and Canada came to Florida during Hurricane Irma.

Olivera says workers will ride out the storm from safe positions, and then move to get the lights back on as soon as possible.

Also, first responders from South Florida are on their way to the Carolinas where Hurricane Florence is expected to hit later this week.

A second group from Miami Fire Rescue’s urban search and rescue team left this morning and will join the first group and a unit from Miami-Dade County that left yesterday.

They’re bringing with them K9s to be used for search and rescue missions, specialists in water rescues, and equipment to clear debris.

They also have enough food and supplies to last for two weeks.

As Hurricane Florence heads toward the Carolinas, it’s effects are starting to be felt along the South Florida coast.

The National Weather Service says there will be a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches of Palm Beach County this afternoon.

Rough surf, strong rip currents, and beach erosion are likely along the Palm Beach County coast tomorrow.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate in Broward and Miami-Dade waters Friday and Saturday.

