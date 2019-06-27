Space Jam 2 Officially in The Works!

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

It’s real and it’s happening! The filming for Space Jam 2 will take place in California and is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021! You can bet it will resemble the original Space Jam movie with LeBron James in the middle of a cosmic basketball game with some Looney Tunes characters as his teammates. Will you be watching the second movie?

SHARE