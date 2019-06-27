Space Jam 2 Officially in The Works!

It’s real and it’s happening! The filming for Space Jam 2 will take place in California and is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021! You can bet it will resemble the original Space Jam movie with LeBron James in the middle of a cosmic basketball game with some Looney Tunes characters as his teammates. Will you be watching the second movie?
Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! 🤦🏾♂️! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS. 🏀 🐰 🎥 👑🙏🏾
